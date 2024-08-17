Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MWA. TD Cowen downgraded Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MWA

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.02.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $2,751,046.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,065,549.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $2,751,046.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,065,549.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.