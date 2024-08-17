MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,100 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 493,500 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 835,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 14.7 %

LIFW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 1,510,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,552. MSP Recovery has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 724.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

