Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 800 Shares

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$109.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,970.96.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$22,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,152.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Sime Armoyan purchased 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.50 per share, with a total value of C$44,200.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,050.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan bought 11,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,221,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,175.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sime Armoyan acquired 4,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.98 per share, with a total value of C$510,525.02.

On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan bought 5,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$577,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.08 and a 52 week high of C$17.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$649.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRG.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

