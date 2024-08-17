Morgan Stanley Trims Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Target Price to $11.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

YMAB opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.54 million, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.66. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,285.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,444 shares of company stock worth $1,203,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.