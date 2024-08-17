Morgan Stanley Increases ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $46.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ONON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded ON to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.11.

ON stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22. ON has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ON by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

