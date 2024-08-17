Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Hits $132.40 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $132.40 million and $3.39 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00034523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,132,462,853 coins and its circulating supply is 893,464,381 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

