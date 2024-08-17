MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Sells $592,523.80 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Correia sold 13,138 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $592,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Correia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MoneyLion alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,592,220.00.

MoneyLion Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of MoneyLion stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. 136,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,946. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ML. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ML

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.