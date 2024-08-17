Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,468.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,468 ($18.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,474.50 ($18.83). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,465 ($18.71), with a volume of 670,104 shares changing hands.

MNDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($21.07) to GBX 1,700 ($21.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.71) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,507.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,467.93. The company has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,926.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of €0.23 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Mondi’s payout ratio is 7,894.74%.

In other Mondi news, insider Mike Powell purchased 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($18.69) per share, for a total transaction of £322.08 ($411.24). In related news, insider Mike Powell purchased 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($18.69) per share, for a total transaction of £322.08 ($411.24). Also, insider Andrew King acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,499 ($19.14) per share, with a total value of £299.80 ($382.79). Insiders have acquired 51 shares of company stock valued at $76,129 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

