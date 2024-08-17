Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Raised by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,130,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

