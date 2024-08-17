Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $78.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

