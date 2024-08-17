monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $300.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MNDY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.63.

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $263.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.24 and a 200-day moving average of $219.93. monday.com has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.11, a P/E/G ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of monday.com by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

