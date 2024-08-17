Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in July

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

MIELY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.70. 47,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.