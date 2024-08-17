Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in July

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance
MIELY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.70. 47,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48.
About Mitsubishi Electric
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Electric
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.