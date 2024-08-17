Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Insider Damien Frawley Buys 38,000 Shares

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) insider Damien Frawley purchased 38,000 shares of Mirvac Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.97 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,974.00 ($49,325.00).

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Mirvac Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Mirvac Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. Mirvac Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.00%.

About Mirvac Group

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

