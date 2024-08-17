Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $179.99. 6,731,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.64. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

