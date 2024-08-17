Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 3,336 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,046,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,025,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after buying an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.89. 1,442,999 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.99. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

