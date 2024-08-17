Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 221,888 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,888 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 400,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:PFEB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.59. 17,947 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

