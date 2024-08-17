Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,985. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.47 and a 200-day moving average of $380.57. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $425.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 price target (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.35.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

