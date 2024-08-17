Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 666,212 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,267,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,703 shares of company stock valued at $26,615,855. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $477.37. 1,181,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,119. The stock has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.83 and a 1 year high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

