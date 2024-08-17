Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $987,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,405,000 after purchasing an additional 780,104 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,245,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,159. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

