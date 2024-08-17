Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. 5,335,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,911 shares of company stock worth $12,541,978. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.