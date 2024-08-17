Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 618,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 65,277 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 124,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period.

SPDW traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,946. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $36.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

