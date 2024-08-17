Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Head to Head Contrast

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 8.76% 14.51% 8.63% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Teleflex and Minerva Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 2 6 0 2.75 Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Teleflex presently has a consensus target price of $265.57, indicating a potential upside of 11.00%.

This table compares Teleflex and Minerva Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.97 billion 3.79 $356.33 million $6.23 38.40 Minerva Surgical $51.69 million 0.00 -$34.11 million ($8.21) N/A

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical. Minerva Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Teleflex has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teleflex beats Minerva Surgical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. It also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart support devices, and peripheral intervention and mechanical circulatory support platform that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded pumps and catheters, Guideline, Turnpike, and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. The company provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. It also offers interventional urology products comprising the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings; urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

