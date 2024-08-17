Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147,878 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 87,732 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.4% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Meta Platforms worth $1,083,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 122.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.8 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $527.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,715,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,365,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $500.48 and its 200-day moving average is $487.20.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.89, for a total transaction of $8,599,692.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,302,513.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.89, for a total value of $8,599,692.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,302,513.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,174 shares of company stock valued at $175,146,777. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.