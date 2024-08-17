Mereo BioPharma Group’s (MREO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mereo BioPharma Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $27,365.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,752 shares of company stock worth $576,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

