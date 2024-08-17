Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Melexis Price Performance
MLXSF remained flat at $110.65 during midday trading on Friday. Melexis has a 1 year low of $100.86 and a 1 year high of $110.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.65.
Melexis Company Profile
