Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MLXSF remained flat at $110.65 during midday trading on Friday. Melexis has a 1 year low of $100.86 and a 1 year high of $110.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.65.

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, current, latch and switch, inductive position, speed, pressure, tire monitoring, temperature, and optical sensors ICs and time-of-flight; embedded motor, smart, fan and pump, smart LED, and pre-driver ICs; embedded lighting; and LIN transceiver, CAN transceiver, and RFID transceivers.

