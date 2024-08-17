Medtronic plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Medtronic has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,440. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

