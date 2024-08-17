Medtronic plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Medtronic has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.
Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %
Medtronic stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,440. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
