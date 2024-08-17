McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. TD Cowen cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

View Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 134,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $298,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $77.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $86.11.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.