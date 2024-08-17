mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
mBank Price Performance
Shares of MBAKF stock remained flat at $117.79 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.79. mBank has a one year low of $69.19 and a one year high of $117.79.
About mBank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than mBank
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for mBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.