mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MBAKF stock remained flat at $117.79 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.79. mBank has a one year low of $69.19 and a one year high of $117.79.

mBank SA provides various banking and financial services in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and internationally. It offers banking services, such as personal, savings, currency, investment, and business accounts, as well as various deposits; bill and credit cards; cash, car, revolving, and corporate loans, as well as mortgages; pension, insurance, stock exchange products; and transaction and mobile banking services.

