Matson (NYSE:MATX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Matson stock opened at $131.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.09. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

In other Matson news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $1,151,600.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,825.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,076,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $1,151,600.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,175.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,481. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,810,000 after buying an additional 215,452 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Matson by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,939 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Matson by 3,509.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 134,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 52.1% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,680,000 after acquiring an additional 122,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

