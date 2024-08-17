Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Decreased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after buying an additional 330,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,875,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.88. 1,922,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total transaction of $47,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,652,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,901,158,601. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total value of $47,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,652,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,901,158,601. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,627,175 shares of company stock worth $730,399,436. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.