Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) versus Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Head to Head Contrast

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -18.33% 4.51% 3.17% Photronics 15.14% 9.73% 8.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marvell Technology and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Marvell Technology and Photronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $5.35 billion 11.22 -$933.40 million ($1.13) -61.35 Photronics $885.01 million 1.70 $125.49 million $2.16 11.02

Photronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marvell Technology and Photronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 1 20 0 2.95 Photronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marvell Technology presently has a consensus target price of $85.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.34%. Given Marvell Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Photronics.

Summary

Photronics beats Marvell Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; and custom application specific integrated circuits. The company also provides electro-optical products, including pulse amplitude modulations, coherent digital signal processors, laser drivers, trans-impedance amplifiers, silicon photonics, and data center interconnect solutions; fibre channel products comprising host bus adapters and controllers; storage controllers for hard disk drives and solid-state-drives; and host system interfaces, including serial attached SCSI, serial advanced technology attachment, peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics. It has operations in the United States, Argentina, China, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates. The company offers electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

