Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Cut to $244.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $267.00 to $244.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $220.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.45. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,013,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 518.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

