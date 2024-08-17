Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. 137,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0508 per share. This is a boost from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

