Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post FY2028 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after acquiring an additional 49,589 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

