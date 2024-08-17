Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Sells C$114,500.00 in Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Iain William Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE MFI opened at C$22.84 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 253.78, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Maple Leaf Foods had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 0.7794118 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently 977.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFI. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.36.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

