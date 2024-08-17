Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $14.10 million and $202,956.07 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010880 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,502.39 or 1.00060501 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000323 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $224,183.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

