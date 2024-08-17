Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $849,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,336,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,046,000 after buying an additional 77,948 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $577.68. 2,190,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $591.54. The stock has a market cap of $533.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.42.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

