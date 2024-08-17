Magna International (TSE:MG) Cut to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$55.81 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$52.25 and a 1 year high of C$81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

