Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,016,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 1,661,391 shares.The stock last traded at $40.68 and had previously closed at $39.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Magna International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Magna International

Magna International Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 5.9% in the second quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 7,148,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,543,000 after buying an additional 395,745 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Magna International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,609,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magna International by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 289,105 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 1.0% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 667,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.