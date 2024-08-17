Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.06.

NYSE MGA opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Magna International has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. Magna International’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

