Magic Internet Money (MIM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $103.43 Million

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.43 million and approximately $101,028.27 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Internet Money (MIM) is a stablecoin soft-pegged to the US dollar, created by Daniele Sestagalli in 2021. It is minted by the Abracadabra.money protocol and backed by interest-bearing tokens. MIM can be borrowed against collateral on the Abracadabra platform and allows fast and secure cross-chain transfers through Beaming. Its value is maintained through arbitrage, keeping it close to 1 USD. MIM serves as a stable digital currency for various financial activities on the blockchain.”

