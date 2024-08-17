Macquarie Upgrades CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) to Strong-Buy

Macquarie upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CSL Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CSLLY opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.22. CSL has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $106.82.

Get CSL alerts:

CSL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.