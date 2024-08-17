Macquarie Cuts Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Price Target to $235.00

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MSGS stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $201.08. The company had a trading volume of 181,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,249. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.97 and its 200 day moving average is $188.44. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.18 and a beta of 0.95. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $213.26.
Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.
