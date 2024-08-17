Macquarie Cuts Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Price Target to $235.00

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

MSGS stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $201.08. The company had a trading volume of 181,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,249. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.97 and its 200 day moving average is $188.44. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.18 and a beta of 0.95. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $213.26.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.