M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Sets New 52-Week High at $210.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 209.20 ($2.67), with a volume of 258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.58).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on M Winkworth
M Winkworth Trading Up 2.4 %
M Winkworth Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.
About M Winkworth
M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M Winkworth
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.