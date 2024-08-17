M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Sets New 52-Week High at $210.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 209.20 ($2.67), with a volume of 258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.58).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of £27.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,643.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 181.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

