Lundin Gold Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LUG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.73.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$25.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$26.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.39.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. 58.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

