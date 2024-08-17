Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Up 2.5%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.80. 12,551,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 19,968,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,249 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,585 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,854,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,710 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,661,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,423 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,400 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.