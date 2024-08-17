Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUCD. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUCD

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $43.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.