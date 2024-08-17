Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lowell Farms Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LOWLF remained flat at C$0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,854. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. Lowell Farms has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.39.
Lowell Farms Company Profile
