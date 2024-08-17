Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LOWLF remained flat at C$0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,854. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. Lowell Farms has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.39.

Lowell Farms Company Profile

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, processing, manufacturing, branding, packaging, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the House Weed, Moon, Original Pot Company, Cypress Cannabis, Humble Flower, Flavor Extracts, and Kaizen.

