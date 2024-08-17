Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 1-Year High at $173.77

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$173.77 and last traded at C$173.65, with a volume of 75739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$170.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$176.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$163.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$154.03. The stock has a market cap of C$52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.07 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.5147929 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.00, for a total value of C$2,329,880.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total transaction of C$5,070,380.25. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.00, for a total transaction of C$2,329,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,367,229. Company insiders own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

