Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$176.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$176.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on L. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$172.68 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$110.52 and a 1 year high of C$174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$163.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.01. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of C$13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.00, for a total value of C$891,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.00, for a total value of C$891,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total transaction of C$27,084.39. Insiders sold a total of 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,367,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.